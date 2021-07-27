Committed to Thriving Lawyers and Law Firms, The Lawyer’s Edge Launches Redesigned Website
The Lawyer’s Edge has launched its newly redesigned website, a sharpened reflection of who the company is and its vision for the future.
Westfield, NJ, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Lawyer’s Edge, a highly sought after business and leadership development company for lawyers, law firms and legal organizations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, https://www.thelawyersedge.com/. This new website serves as a more authentic representation of the company and what its mission truly is. The simplified, yet strategic organization is a direct reflection of the values, the competencies and passion of those working for and with The Lawyer’s Edge.
The site features a layout that is more targeted to the company’s core audiences, and now also includes a deeper dive on some of its latest high-growth areas: group training/workshops and women’s empowerment programs. These adjustments will make it faster and easier than ever for busy lawyers and law firm leaders to find information and professional development programming that is customized just for them and their unique circumstances.
“Promoting lawyers’ professional development and helping them create law firms and legal organizations that have a profound impact on their clients, colleagues, and communities is Job #1 for us at The Lawyer’s Edge," said Elise Holtzman. “Our new website gives us an increased ability to offer practical, timely information and advice for lawyers and law firms who want to know more about how to find and serve clients, develop an enviable organizational culture, cultivate lawyer-leaders, and retain their top talent, among other things.”
The Lawyer’s Edge has invited visitors to explore the new website. Just a few of the enhancements include simplified navigation, updated artwork, an augmented presentation of the firm’s compelling and informative podcast, and the services page that showcases the efforts being made to support women’s leadership.
In today’s business climate, being an excellent lawyer isn’t enough. The Lawyer’s Edge strategically sharpens crucial skills by matching universal business development and leadership principles to individual strengths and circumstances, a balance that gives attorneys the competitive leverage needed to build a successful book of business, communicate effectively with clients and colleagues, and to step confidently into leadership roles.
