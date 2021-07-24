Engel & Völkers Realtors® Gather for Axe-Throwing Team Building Event
Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach and South Tampa unite at Hatchet Hangout in St. Petersburg.
Madeira Beach, FL, July 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Always selecting new venues, dining places, and opportunities to host charity events and support local businesses, Engel & Völkers shops across the Tampa Bay area joined together at Hatchet Hangout, a world-class axe throwing venue and lounge located at 2360 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, FL. Engel & Völkers shops based in Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa gathered here for their happy hour and to strengthen inter-brokerage camaraderie. The venue supplied drinks, axe-throwing lessons and coaches to ensure everyone had a good time while staying safe and provided any assistance needed. Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa commented, “The staff and coaches at Hatchet Hangout went above and beyond ensuring we all had a great time and accommodated our large party efficiently. The whole experience was enjoyable, and we look forward to doing it again!”
From team building at local axe throwing venues to hosting holiday parties and happy hours at locally owned and operated dining establishments, Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shop brokers are continually working to promote, not only their Realtors®, but also businesses in and around the Tampa Bay area. “It is such a delight to have planned group events to support local businesses that provide quality services to the people in the communities in which we also serve,” states Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa.
The three Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops have planned a beach clean-up event for August 14. Meeting at Archibald Park, Engel & Völkers Realtors® and staff along with friends and family, will be walking along the Madeira Beach shore to contribute to the beauty of our award-winning beaches. Participation in this event will foster stronger bonds between the brokerages while developing closer ties with our community.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
