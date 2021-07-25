Tufts University Awards 24x7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support RFP to BlackBeltHelp
BlackBeltHelp is proud to announce that Tufts University has awarded 24X7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support RFP to BlackBeltHelp.
Chicago, IL, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- BlackBeltHelp's robust and technology driven support will deliver consistent and quality service to Tuft's students, faculty and staff.
The AI-driven services will be instrumental in increasing the institutional efficiency while reducing the administrative burden and cost. The multi-channel support service will help Tufts University to meet their goal of providing a top-quality support experience across multiple platforms.
The scope of support includes:
General IT Support
Network Connectivity
Productivity applications
Antivirus / Security utilities
Cloud storage
Operating System Support
Email
Password Reset
Endpoint encryption
Video conferencing/collaboration
Canvas® LMS Support
Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access
Basic Instructor Grade book issues
Assignment submission failures
Course navigation & finding grades
Adding/Dropping courses
Adding/Dropping courses
About Tufts University:
Tufts is a leader in American higher education, distinctive for its success as a moderately sized university that excels at research and providing students with a personal experience. Our unique combination of research and liberal arts attracts students, faculty and staff who thrive in our environment of curiosity, creativity and engagement.
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.
Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/press-release.html
The AI-driven services will be instrumental in increasing the institutional efficiency while reducing the administrative burden and cost. The multi-channel support service will help Tufts University to meet their goal of providing a top-quality support experience across multiple platforms.
The scope of support includes:
General IT Support
Network Connectivity
Productivity applications
Antivirus / Security utilities
Cloud storage
Operating System Support
Password Reset
Endpoint encryption
Video conferencing/collaboration
Canvas® LMS Support
Computer-related issues & issues requiring additional access
Basic Instructor Grade book issues
Assignment submission failures
Course navigation & finding grades
Adding/Dropping courses
Adding/Dropping courses
About Tufts University:
Tufts is a leader in American higher education, distinctive for its success as a moderately sized university that excels at research and providing students with a personal experience. Our unique combination of research and liberal arts attracts students, faculty and staff who thrive in our environment of curiosity, creativity and engagement.
About BlackBeltHelp:
BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.
Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/press-release.html
Contact
BlackBeltHelpContact
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
https://www.blackbelthelp.com
Fiona Wood
844-255-2358
https://www.blackbelthelp.com
Categories