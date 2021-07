Tufts University Awards 24x7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support RFP to BlackBeltHelp

Chicago, IL, July 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- BlackBeltHelp's robust and technology driven support will deliver consistent and quality service to Tuft's students, faculty and staff.The AI-driven services will be instrumental in increasing the institutional efficiency while reducing the administrative burden and cost. The multi-channel support service will help Tufts University to meet their goal of providing a top-quality support experience across multiple platforms.The scope of support includes:General IT SupportNetwork ConnectivityProductivity applicationsAntivirus / Security utilitiesCloud storageOperating System SupportEmailPassword ResetEndpoint encryptionVideo conferencing/collaborationCanvas® LMS SupportComputer-related issues & issues requiring additional accessBasic Instructor Grade book issuesAssignment submission failuresCourse navigation & finding gradesAdding/Dropping coursesAdding/Dropping coursesAbout Tufts University:Tufts is a leader in American higher education, distinctive for its success as a moderately sized university that excels at research and providing students with a personal experience. Our unique combination of research and liberal arts attracts students, faculty and staff who thrive in our environment of curiosity, creativity and engagement.About BlackBeltHelp:BlackBeltHelp is the #1 AI-powered Contact-Center-as-a-Service provider for students, faculty, and staff in higher education. Our solutions are designed to help higher education institutions unify all applications into a single, easy-to-navigate, analytics-powered dashboard to drive institutional processes and improve the user experience. Our integrated, omnichannel platform – Simplify empowers the institution to integrate disparate systems across the campus to provide a simple yet powerful student service tool that increases institutional efficiency and helps in achieving engagement objectives effortlessly.Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com/press-release.html