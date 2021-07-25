The Deputy Commander of the Air Mobility Command, U.S. Air Force Announced to Speak at the 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
SMi Group reports: A senior representative from the Air Mobility Command of the U.S. Air Force has confirmed to speak at the Military Airlift & Air-to-Air Refuelling conference.
London, United Kingdom, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In recent news, the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) Air Mobility Command (AMC) has premiered a proof-of-concept for a next-generation all-domain command and control platform during its Mobility Guardian 2021 exercise, which took place in May and served as a proving ground for AMC’s first large-scale integration of an "Advanced Battle Management System" (ABMS).
Mobility Guardian provides a realistic training environment for more than 1,500 Mobility Airmen to hone their skills in delivering Rapid Global Mobility in current and future conflicts. *Source
With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that the Deputy Commander of the Air Mobility Command, US Air Force, Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson will present a keynote briefing at SMi Group’s 22nd Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference, taking place in London, UK on 30th November and 1st December 2021.
For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount available until 30th September. Register online at http://www.military-airlift.com/PR2.
Lieutenant General Brian S. Robinson will be presenting on “Air Mobility Command: Providing Global Air Mobility,” covering:
• Priorities for Air Mobility Command: develop the force and advance warfighting capabilities to maximize full-spectrum readiness and generate the credible capacity required to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence
• Global effects and overview of air mobility operational wings
• Developing Multi-Capable Airmen and Digitally Adept Airmen for future operations
• Fuelling the fight: AAR capabilities enabled by AMC
• Feedback from Mobility Guardian 2021 and COVID-19 operations
In addition, the full agenda features over 29 expert speakers, representing: Airbus, AJW Aviation, Boeing, Embraer, European Air Transport Command (EATC), French Air And Space Force, Heavy Airlift Wing, Italian Air Force, Leonardo, Movement Coordination Centre Europe (MCCE), NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Centre (DACC), NATO HQ, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), Portuguese Air Force, RAF Brize Norton, Royal Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Spanish Air Force, Strategic Airlift Coordination Cell (SALCC), U.S. Air Force, World Food Programme, plus many more.
The brochure with the full programme is available at http://www.military-airlift.com/PR2.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021
Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK
Lead Sponsor: Embraer
Gold Sponsor: Airbus
Sponsors: Boeing and AJW Aviation, Leonardo
Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021
Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021
*Source: dvidshub.net and auganix.org
