SwitchGreen Nigeria Now Offers Logstrup Panels
Enugu, Nigeria, July 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Low voltage panels and switchboards from A/S Logstrup-Steel of Denmark are now directly available to Nigerian businesses.
This service is brought to you by SwitchGreen Energy Ltd. The sole distributor of the Logstrup brand in Nigeria. It includes low voltage switchboards, motor control centers, low voltage distribution panels, and container solutions.
Logstrup's low-voltage panels and switchgear are appreciated globally by many engineering firms. The reason is their modular but solid design, high-quality materials and construction, reliability, and proven track record in delivering reliable electric power in the most demanding conditions.
They provide reliable electricity control and supply modules for major industries, power stations, mining companies, data centers, marine/offshore projects, and similar heavy-duty applications.
Nigerian enterprises can now benefit directly from Logstrup's engineering expertise and 6-decade market experience by getting in touch with SwitchGreen Energy Ltd.
Some benefits of using Logstrup modules
Minimal downtime
Interchangeable modular system
Scalable custom designs
Easy repairs & live-units reconfiguration
Free choice of components
About SwitchGreen: https://switchgreenltd.com.ng is a Nigerian engineering startup from Enugu, Nigeria. SwitchGreen recently went into partnership with A/S Logstrup-Steel Denmark to become the exclusive Nigerian distributor of the Logstrup brand.
Contact
Sunday Obasi
+234 811 141 2255
switchggreenltd.com.ng
Km 5, Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway,
Amechi Uwani, Enugu.
