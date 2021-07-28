The U.S. Army RCCTO Announced as Speaker at Air Missile Defence Technology 2021
SMi Group reports: The U.S. Army RCCTO will be giving exclusive development updates on hypersonic missiles at the Air Missile Defence Technology Conference in London this November.
London, United Kingdom, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In a recent report, the U.S. Army’s first mid-range missile battery is coming in FY23, which will also include hypersonic capabilities.
The U.S. Army is planning to field its first mobile medium-range missile battery no later than September 2023 with three more batteries to follow, according to FY22 budget justification documents. A battery will consist of four launchers and one BOC. The effort is led by the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), who are charged with one mission when it comes to Hypersonics: Field a prototype long-range hypersonic weapon to the strategic fires battalion by the fiscal year 2023.
With this in mind, SMi Group’s 5th Annual Air Missile Defence Technology conference, taking place on 17th and 18th November 2021 in London, UK will feature a keynote briefing from the U.S. Army RCCTO.
SMi is delighted to announce that Lieutenant General Neil Thurgood, Director of Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, U.S. Army RCCTO will be presenting on day one of the Air Missile Defence Technology conference.
Lieutenant General Neil Thurgood will give an insight into “The Advent of Hypersonic Technology and the U.S. DoD Plan to Have an Actionable Hypersonic Weapon by 2023,” covering:
· Critical U.S. development updates on hypersonic missiles and the requirement to work across the DoD, industry, and academia
· The need for ground-based combat capabilities for hypersonic missile technologies
· Effective joint action across all U.S. Armed Forces to maximise capabilities
About the Speaker:
Lieutenant General L. Neil Thurgood is the Director for Hypersonics, Directed Energy, Space and Rapid Acquisition, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. He assumed duties in March 2019. In this position, LTG Thurgood is responsible for the rapid fielding of select capabilities to deter and defeat rapidly modernizing adversaries, including overseeing the development of an Army Long Range Hypersonic Weapon. He leads the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office mission to rapidly and efficiently research, develop, prototype, test, evaluate, procure and field critical enabling technologies and capabilities that address near-term and mid-term threats, consistent with the Army’s modernization priorities.
Air Missile Defence Technology
London, UK
17-18 November 2021
