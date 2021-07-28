Repsol and RAMPF Eco Solutions Further Boost Recycling of Polyurethane
Repsol to have the exclusivity throughout Europe to develop and construct recycled flexible polyol plants with RAMPF technology / Development of new polyols produced from different sources and qualities of post-consumer polyurethane waste.
Wixom, MI, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AMPF Eco Solutions and Repsol have reached a mutual agreement that provides Repsol with exclusivity throughout Europe to develop and construct new recycled flexible polyol plants. The agreement specifically covers the analysis for the construction of new plants in Europe and the development of new polyols produced from different sources and qualities of post-consumer polyurethane waste.
This agreement makes it possible to unite the strengths of both companies in terms of recycling know-how and expertise and polyol´s production capabilities and engineering. Leveraging these synergies, the two companies will efficiently boost flexible foam recycling in terms of development and new sites construction.
This agreement follows Repsol’s announcement last March regarding the construction of the first polyurethane recycling plant in Spain to produce circular polyols from end-of-life mattresses that will be operational by the end of 2022. The plant will be capable of processing over 2,000 metric tons of post-consumer waste per year.
According to Antonio Portela, Intermediate BU Director at Repsol, “this agreement offers a new opportunity to show to the market Repsol’s commitment to the Circular Economy and its will to offer solutions to the stakeholders to support them in their strategies. And we are sure that we have the perfect partner for this venture.”
Marco Werth, Director of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Eco Solutions – “We are very proud to be working together with such a renowned team of experts. Repsol’s commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 is truly inspiring. Both companies share a strong dedication and enthusiasm for the circular economy, for which this cooperation is emblematic.” -Marco Werth, Director of Sales & Marketing at RAMPF Eco Solutions
This agreement proves Repsol’s aim for transforming its industrial complexes, turning them into multi-energy hubs capable of generating products with a low, zero, or even negative carbon footprint. Furthermore, it demonstrates Repsol’s ambition to close these essential products’ recycling circle offering sustainable solutions both for the polyurethane converters and final consumers.
