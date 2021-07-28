Bridge Handle Range from FDB Panel Fittings Optimized for Large Number of Applications
The FDB Panel Fittings Online program of bridge handles has been optimized for a large number of applications.
Metheringham, United Kingdom, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The FDB Panel Fittings Online program of bridge handles has been optimized for a large number of applications. Explains MD Gary Miles, “We have serviced the specialist panel building industry for many years and so when it came to selecting common items, like bridge handles for our Online store it was important that we offer high quality items suitable for applications such as mechanical engineering, tool making, electrical housings, medical and health generally – and the food/pharmaceutical processing industries.”
Typically, FDB have partnered with mainstream manufacturers like DIRAK who offer many bridge handles, finger pulls, rod handles, hinged recessed handles and revolving pull handles in polyamide and aluminium with either through fixing with protective caps or rear fixing versions.
Gary Miles explains, “It is important to our customers that these handles are stylish and strong to suit shop floor industrial use on cabinets or housings, as well as being aesthetically pleasing to work well in office situations when fitted to cabinet drawers and storage cupboards.”
The FDB range also includes DIRAK SNAP technology handles which can be quickly installed without tools and are available in zinc die cast, polyamide or stainless steel.
