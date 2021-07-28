Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Dakota Madison as Plant Manager for JSI Cabinetry
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment by its Executive Recruiter, Richard Miller of Dakota Madison as Plant Manager for JSI Cabinetry.
Sarasota, FL, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the Plant Manager, Dakota will provide proactive and progressive leadership to all manufacturing operations. Dakota will be tasked with driving continuous improvement, ERP implementation and implementing strategies that respond to market direction and conditions. Dakota will work directly with the President to help grow JSI’s US presence.
Dakota has an extensive background in plant management and lean process improvement, most recently holding the positon of Director of Process Improvement with Hollywood Woodwork. Dakota holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Finance from the C.T. Bauer College of Business.
About JSI Cabinetry
Founded in 1997, JSI Cabinetry is a manufacturer and distributor of quality all-wood kitchen and bath cabinetry. JSI has grown from nothing to 2 overseas and 3 US locations, totaling over 500,000 square feet, with a new US facility in the planning stages. JSI’s mission statement is: “To provide affordable fashion for today’s home.” Everything they do is driven by this simple, but powerful statement.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive management professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, our list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms for whom we have successfully recruited professionals. A testament to our success is that many of our clients have utilized our services for over 40 years. We have one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. At Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a strong emphasis is placed on our client relationships. A retained, exclusive executive search is a strategic, not transactional, relationship with the hiring manager and human resources, the “search committee.” Our business is driven by a single principle: Successful companies start with successful people.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. has its Corporate headquarters in Sarasota, FL. For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com
