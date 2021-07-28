Alder Color Solutions and Strategic Partner Fluid Color Present 4-Part Webinar Series "Exploring UV Inkjet & Large Color Gamut Solutions"
Portland, OR, July 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alder Color Solutions, an industry leader in color IT solutions, will be hosting a free 4-part live webinar series on "Exploring UV Inkjet & Large Color Gamut Solutions" in partnership with wide-format UV technology company, Fluid Color. These presentations will introduce commercial printers to emerging UV inkjet technologies and explore solutions to wide-format color management. The 4-part webinar series will begin with its first live session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM EST.
“As the wide-format landscape rapidly evolves, commercial printers need to be aware of the advancing technologies that are available to them. This webinar series is designed to discuss color related issues in wide-format, field-upgradable UV inkjet technologies that can grow with your business, and advanced color management solutions for the industry, as well. We are very excited to be hosting this webinar along with our partners at Fluid Color,” states Marty Davis, President of Alder Color Solutions.
The first live session of the series will be held on August 11, 2021, at 10:00AM Pacific Time. This session will focus on providing viewers a virtual demo performed on Fluid Color’s wide-format UV inkjet equipment. Fluid Color offers a selection of high-quality printer configurations, including flatbed, hybrid and roll-to-roll, each equipped with UV-curable kaleidoscope inks, that deliver a superior color gamut and high-density color.
Sessions following, presented at 10:00AM Pacific Time on August 25th, September 8th, and September 22nd, will explore the color management process along with unfavorable and costly related issues, how to manage color more efficiently and economically in demanding applications, and transformative solutions for wide-format color critical jobs.
The webinar series will be presented by Marty Davis, President of Alder Color Solutions; Mark Crawford, Managing Partner at Fluid Color; and Jason Darrah, Chief Inkjet Evangelist at Fluid Color.
Those interested can register for the webinar series for free at https://aldertech.com/fluidcolorwebinar.
