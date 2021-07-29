Monica Schmucker Becomes a Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil Mediator
Fort Myers, FL, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that litigation attorney Monica Schmucker has completed the required training and is now a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Civil Mediator. She is listed on the Dispute Resolution Center’s website under Twentieth Circuit Mediators. Schmucker shares,
“The expense of drawn-out litigation can often be avoided when level heads prevail. I’m thrilled to now offer mediation services to help provide value to our clients and be able to lessen the backlog of trials as a result of the pandemic.”
Schmucker is a former Deputy Attorney General in Indiana. She uses her experience to assist clients throughout Southwest Florida in the defense of negligence, personal injury, premises liability, vehicle negligence, and wrongful death claims.
In the community, Schmucker is chair of the Fort Myers Beach Nuisance Abatement Board, president of the Fort Myers Beach Women’s Club, and is a member of the Friends of Lovers Key (“FOLKS”) Board of Directors, an organization dedicated to the preservation of Lovers Key State Park. She is also a member of the Lee County Bar Association and Lee County Association for Women’s Lawyers.
Schmucker has received national accolades, being named to the “Ones to Watch” list by Best Lawyers in America in 2021. She was also featured in one of Arianna Huffington’s publications, Authority Magazine, in the article: “How Attorney Monica Schmucker Tackles The Extreme Work Life Balance Of Being A Woman Business Leader During COVID-19.”
Schmucker received her undergraduate degree from Florida International University and her law degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School (cum laude). She may be reached at monica.schmucker@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Schmucker or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
