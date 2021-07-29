B.E.S.T. Publishing Presents...Speaking In Colors Become an Effective Communicator
Oakland, CA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- B.E.S.T. Publishing Presents……Speaking In Colors is an interactive book that helps improves communication styles by changing a person’s narrative and perspective to impact results.
The Speaking in Colors (S.I.C.) concept teaches that when communicating everyone transmits information, intelligence, and frequencies. The frequencies transmitted are color frequencies that convey a person’s communication styles (empowered, creative, practical, mindfulness, social communicator, and acceptance). How color frequencies and messages are received determines whether a person has reached their communication goals. S.I.C. uses four (4) principles that can help to improve a person’s narrative by helping them to neutralize their biases and perspective which impacts results.
Join the Speaking In Colors Community and learn how these four (4) principles can change a person’s communication frequency forever. Speaking in Colors is not only a concept, it's a movement.
About B.E.S.T. Publishing (A Division of Jabez Enterprise Group – JEGroup)
Effective Communication = Effective Results
B.E.S.T. Publishing focuses on providing you with a high-level product and service that will generate immediate benefits whether it is for personal or business development and growth. For more information or to purchase visit Jabez Enterprise Group (Click Speaking In Colors).
The Speaking in Colors (S.I.C.) concept teaches that when communicating everyone transmits information, intelligence, and frequencies. The frequencies transmitted are color frequencies that convey a person’s communication styles (empowered, creative, practical, mindfulness, social communicator, and acceptance). How color frequencies and messages are received determines whether a person has reached their communication goals. S.I.C. uses four (4) principles that can help to improve a person’s narrative by helping them to neutralize their biases and perspective which impacts results.
Join the Speaking In Colors Community and learn how these four (4) principles can change a person’s communication frequency forever. Speaking in Colors is not only a concept, it's a movement.
About B.E.S.T. Publishing (A Division of Jabez Enterprise Group – JEGroup)
Effective Communication = Effective Results
B.E.S.T. Publishing focuses on providing you with a high-level product and service that will generate immediate benefits whether it is for personal or business development and growth. For more information or to purchase visit Jabez Enterprise Group (Click Speaking In Colors).
Contact
Jabez Enterprise Group (JEGroup)Contact
Nikita Nikol Naylor
800-865-0701
www.jabezenterprisegroup.com
Nikita Nikol Naylor
800-865-0701
www.jabezenterprisegroup.com
Categories