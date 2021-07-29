US Navy Selects Onyx Government Services for SeaPort Next Generation IDIQ Vehicle
Onyx GS partners with the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide innovative engineering services and program management to the US Navy, in support of the Warfighter, under the latest SeaPort-NxG contract.
Centreville, VA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Onyx Government Services, empowering the U.S. Federal government and Department of Defense (DoD) to interpret, manage, and protect mission-critical systems and data, announces the award of the United States Navy SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) Multi-Award Contract, providing engineering and program management support services to Navy customers. It’s estimated the Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) could procure $5 billion worth of services annually through task orders issued under SeaPort-NxG.
SeaPort-NxG is an electronic procurement platform for all Navy and US Marine Corps contract offices acquiring engineering services and program management spanning 23 functional areas. SeaPort-NxG provides an efficient contracting services tool while offering small businesses an opportunity to play a vital role in Federal program support.
"We are very pleased to be selected by the US Navy as a SeaPort Next Generation contract provider," said Ken Jensen, Founder & President of Onyx Government Services. "Onyx GS has an outstanding track record of success in serving all of our DoD clients. Our technical expertise in analytics, machine learning, software engineering, program management, network support, database administration, and quality assurance make us an ideal provider of SeaPort-NxG support services."
Each multiple-award SeaPort-NxG contract has a 2.5-year base period, with an additional 5-year ordering period option. The contracting activity is based at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.
"As a veteran-owned small business, Onyx GS's commitment to our country's armed forces and serving the warfighter is unshakable," said Jensen. "We look forward to working with the Navy and its partners in this vital role."
About Onyx Government Services, LLC.
Headquartered near the Nation’s Capital in Centreville VA, Onyx Government Services is a world-class innovator in enterprise data services and data-driven solutions. The SECAF “Government Contractor of the Year” and CRN Magazine Top 500 Solution Provider provides advanced data analytics, enterprise-level information technology, cyber security, fraud detection, and software and agile development solutions addressing the Federal government’s most critical digital integration needs. Since 2006, Onyx GS has been supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) service branches, like the U.S. Army, and federal agencies like the Department of Treasury and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with unparalleled technical expertise, total commitment, and a culture of collaboration. Onyx is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is recognized as a State of Virginia V3-Certified company (Virginia Values Veterans). Onyx is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27000-certified company and has access to a minimum of eight Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicles.
SeaPort-NxG is an electronic procurement platform for all Navy and US Marine Corps contract offices acquiring engineering services and program management spanning 23 functional areas. SeaPort-NxG provides an efficient contracting services tool while offering small businesses an opportunity to play a vital role in Federal program support.
"We are very pleased to be selected by the US Navy as a SeaPort Next Generation contract provider," said Ken Jensen, Founder & President of Onyx Government Services. "Onyx GS has an outstanding track record of success in serving all of our DoD clients. Our technical expertise in analytics, machine learning, software engineering, program management, network support, database administration, and quality assurance make us an ideal provider of SeaPort-NxG support services."
Each multiple-award SeaPort-NxG contract has a 2.5-year base period, with an additional 5-year ordering period option. The contracting activity is based at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.
"As a veteran-owned small business, Onyx GS's commitment to our country's armed forces and serving the warfighter is unshakable," said Jensen. "We look forward to working with the Navy and its partners in this vital role."
About Onyx Government Services, LLC.
Headquartered near the Nation’s Capital in Centreville VA, Onyx Government Services is a world-class innovator in enterprise data services and data-driven solutions. The SECAF “Government Contractor of the Year” and CRN Magazine Top 500 Solution Provider provides advanced data analytics, enterprise-level information technology, cyber security, fraud detection, and software and agile development solutions addressing the Federal government’s most critical digital integration needs. Since 2006, Onyx GS has been supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) service branches, like the U.S. Army, and federal agencies like the Department of Treasury and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with unparalleled technical expertise, total commitment, and a culture of collaboration. Onyx is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and is recognized as a State of Virginia V3-Certified company (Virginia Values Veterans). Onyx is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27000-certified company and has access to a minimum of eight Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicles.
Contact
Onyx Government ServicesContact
Michael Jordan
571-340-3900
www.onyxgs.com
Michael Jordan
571-340-3900
www.onyxgs.com
Categories