BSA/AML Mile High Summit Set for August 3: Annual Anti-Money Laundering Seminar Will be Held In-Person and Virtually
The BSA/AML Mile High Summit, an annual anti-money laundering seminar, is scheduled for August 3, 2021. Presented by the Independent Bankers of Colorado and the law firm of Otteson Shapiro, the Summit will feature a diverse slate of expert speakers and panelists from government and industry.
Denver, CO, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Independent Bankers of Colorado (IBC) and Otteson Shapiro will host the Bank Secrecy Act / Anti-Money Laundering Mile High Summit on Tuesday August 3, 2021 from 8:25 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Participants have the option of attending the summit virtually via GoToWebinar or in-person at Otteson Shapiro’s offices at the Denver Tech Center, 7979 East Tufts Avenue, first floor Conference Room.
Presenters at the Summit will cover a range of topics related to BSA/AML. Topics and panels include:
• AML Reform 2021 – Studies, Strategies and New Requirements
• Regulatory panel featuring representatives from each of the federal regulatory agencies and the Colorado Division of Banking
• Interactive Cybersecurity Panel discussion with Law Enforcement
• OFAC and Sanctions Compliance in 2021
• Managing BSA/AML Risk with Financial Technology Partners
• 2021 Mid-Year BSA/AML Hot Topics
The Summit is designed for those responsible for management and/or functional-level responsibilities for BSA/AML compliance and/or operations. Individuals with retail banking, risk management, compliance, audit, operational, corporate banking, bank presidents and directors, and training responsibilities will benefit from this program.
Presenters include a diverse slate of expert speakers and panelists from government and industry, including:
• Anne Benigsen, SVP-Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Bankers’ Bank of the West and President, CivITas Bank Solutions, A Bankers’ Bank of the West Bancorp Inc. Subsidiary
• John J. Byrne, Esq., CAMS, Vice Chairman and Board Member, AML RightSource
• Angela Kernell, Manager, Financial Services, Crowe LLP
• Corey Minard, Manager, Financial Services Financial Crime and Digital Security, Crowe LLP
• James Siegel, Manager, Plante Moran
• F. John Podvin, Jr., Partner, Otteson Shapiro LLP
• Timothy R. White, Special Advisor and Sanctions Specialist, Financial Crimes Advisory, AML RightSource
• Panelists from the federal regulatory agencies and the Colorado Division of Banking
IBC has applied for both ABA Professional Certification and ACAMS Accreditation professional education credits. Last year the Summit was approved for 7.5 CRCM and 7.5 CAFP credits and 6 CAMS credits.
For a complete agenda, pricing, presenter information and to register, please go to ibcbanks.org and click on "BSA?AML Mile High Summit" under "Calendar of Events."
For further information please contact IBC’s Maelynn Lewis at 720.607.7937 or at mlewis@ibcbanks.org.
About the Independent Bankers of Colorado (www.ibcbanks.org)
The Independent Bankers of Colorado (IBC) is Colorado’s exclusive voice for the state’s community banks. With over 50 members, the IBC represents banks of all of sizes and charter types and is dedicated solely to representing the interests of the community banking industry and the communities and customers it serves.
About Otteson Shapiro LLP (www.os.law )
With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas, Otteson Shapiro LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.
Contact
Andrew Laing
303-894-3130
www.os.law
