BSA/AML Mile High Summit Set for August 3: Annual Anti-Money Laundering Seminar Will be Held In-Person and Virtually

The BSA/AML Mile High Summit, an annual anti-money laundering seminar, is scheduled for August 3, 2021. Presented by the Independent Bankers of Colorado and the law firm of Otteson Shapiro, the Summit will feature a diverse slate of expert speakers and panelists from government and industry.