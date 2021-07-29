Compart North America and Quantre Solutions Collaborate on Customer Onboarding and Digital Transformation Workflow Solutions

Compart North America, a leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Quantre Solutions, a provider of Customer Communications, Workflow & Automation Consulting Services. While the organizations have worked together in the past, this partnership aims to collaborate on customer onboarding, operational efficiency, and digital transformation solutions.