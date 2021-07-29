Compart North America and Quantre Solutions Collaborate on Customer Onboarding and Digital Transformation Workflow Solutions
Compart North America, a leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Quantre Solutions, a provider of Customer Communications, Workflow & Automation Consulting Services. While the organizations have worked together in the past, this partnership aims to collaborate on customer onboarding, operational efficiency, and digital transformation solutions.
Both organizations are recognized leaders in the CCM marketplace, Compart for software development and Quantre for consulting services. This strategic partnership will enable them to leverage deep knowledge and experience through different perspectives while the team focuses on the shortcomings frequently found in today’s CCM environments. The goal is to analyze and document these gaps and develop methodologies that will help organizations understand the risks associated with these inefficiencies and the tangible benefits achieved by implementing different solutions or practices.
Print service providers and enterprise customers with modern CCM workflow solutions are responsible for orchestrating and delivering communications across every channel, such as print, email, and SMS. For digital channels such as emails and SMS, those communications need to be consumed on every imaginable medium (phone, tablet, monitor, tv, chat, voice, AR, VR). As more customers continue to choose digital delivery, traditional CCM workflow capabilities need to expand to meet modern communication delivery channels. As modern CCM workflows extend, so does the complexity of client onboarding to support customer needs from print-stream transformations, composition template migrations, communication business rules, archive repositories, portal user management, delivery tracking, and everything in-between.
Compart solutions enable customers to create, process, deliver, and access communications, documents or content in any form, format and via any channel. The DocBridge platform as a flexible and secure solution offers the features of a modern input and output communication processing and, in particular, bridges the gap between legacy systems and ever-increasing demand of modern channel-oriented customer communications. The DocBridge family of products includes solutions for composition, conversion, quality assurance, CCM processing, delivery, management & reporting. www.compart.com
Quantre Solutions provides customer communications management consulting and professional services support. Quantre’s consulting credentials include designing and modernizing CCM workflows, operations management methodologies, client onboarding analysis, and communication rationalizations for services providers and enterprise clients alike. www.quantresolutions.com
