AG Prime Realty Expands Its Footprint to Florida
Stamford, CT, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AG Prime Realty, the Stamford boutique real estate agency is expanding to Florida, opening its newest location in Fort Lauderdale.
The shop will serve communities along the Florida Southeastern shore from South Miami to West Palm Beach, including Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton.
“South Florida’s shoreline has long been an attractive getaway destination for people from New York metropolitan area,” said Michael Shklover, a partner at AG Prime Realty who will be leading the FL office. “A quieter pace of life, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, sailing, swimming, the list goes on as to why residents fall in love with the area. The recent pandemic has made quality of life at home more important than ever, and as a result, the Florida market has become extremely active over the past year.”
AG Prime Realty remains committed to elevating the real estate experience here and delivering the highest level of service to their corporate and residential clients.
Gene Shklover
203-987-4722
www.agprimerealty.com
