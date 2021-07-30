Living Chocolate Store to Open in Sedona, Arizona – Improving Health Through Chocolate
Gahanna, OH, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SalePoint, Inc., a leading provider of high value business solutions to the retail, corporate, higher education, healthcare, and public-sector industries, announced today an agreement with Living Chocolate to provide merchant services and implementation support for the Point-of-Sale system for a new store opening soon in Sedona, Arizona.
The store name is “Living Chocolate” and follows the mission of Communal Uprising Chocolate of improving people’s health and well-being through the benefits of the key ingredients in chocolate with zero added sugar. Shari Lynn Flam, CEO of Living Chocolate, said, “When we decided to open a new store in Sedona, Arizona to provide our chocolates to the community and tourists, we looked for a company with expertise in retail systems to help us with the selection of our point-of-sale system. SalePoint had the experience and expertise to help guide me in choosing the right systems for the new store. We look forward to the store opening and being able to directly serve the Sedona market.”
Derrek Orel, Project Manager for SalePoint, stated, “After reviewing Shari’s plans and needs for the new store concept, we determined that a Clover® POS System would be a good fit along with merchant services from Advannova. The features and ease of use of the Clover® POS System will cover Shari’s requirements at an affordable investment. It will cover the sale of individual and packaged chocolates as well as the drinks and other items the new store plans to offer. We are excited about the store opening.”
About SalePoint
SalePoint is headquartered in Gahanna, Ohio with branch operations in Sacramento, Austin, Cary North Carolina and San Diego. SalePoint is a leading provider of high value business solutions to the public-sector, retail point of sale, corporate retail, higher education, and healthcare industries. SalePoint’s staff is experienced in implementing self-service, electronic forms, cashiering, point of sale, and corporate ERP applications. The company provides a complete solution ranging from hardware and software to services required to define, implement and fully support the installed solutions. The company’s customers include such leading names as Spencer Gifts, Cato Corporation, and Sporting Life. SalePoint’s PatientWorks Corporation provides self-service and mobile solutions to the healthcare market. For more information visit https://www.salepoint.com/retail.
About Living Chocolate
Living Chocolate, formally known as Communal Uprising Chocolate was born out of a passion for chocolate and for health. In our modern American society chocolate is considered a dessert, a discretionary food, even taboo or “bad” for you. In this mindset we can't really reap all the amazing benefits that chocolate has to offer. Chocolate might actually be the most nutrient rich food on the planet. It has some of the highest magnesium of any food on the planet, the nutrient humans as a species are most depleted of. It has iron, selenium, copper, oxytocin the love drug, serotonin the happy drug, Anandamide, the bliss molecule. The list goes on. But we cannot get at all the benefits of chocolate because our bodies have to fight through the white sugar. At C.U.C. we like to keep our chocolate in the natural forms that benefit the human body and keep the products close to the heart, chocolate, chocolate truffles, ceremonial cacao and whole cacao beans with purpose and intention. We believe chocolate is here to help. For more information visit https://www.cuchocolate.com/.
The store name is “Living Chocolate” and follows the mission of Communal Uprising Chocolate of improving people’s health and well-being through the benefits of the key ingredients in chocolate with zero added sugar. Shari Lynn Flam, CEO of Living Chocolate, said, “When we decided to open a new store in Sedona, Arizona to provide our chocolates to the community and tourists, we looked for a company with expertise in retail systems to help us with the selection of our point-of-sale system. SalePoint had the experience and expertise to help guide me in choosing the right systems for the new store. We look forward to the store opening and being able to directly serve the Sedona market.”
Derrek Orel, Project Manager for SalePoint, stated, “After reviewing Shari’s plans and needs for the new store concept, we determined that a Clover® POS System would be a good fit along with merchant services from Advannova. The features and ease of use of the Clover® POS System will cover Shari’s requirements at an affordable investment. It will cover the sale of individual and packaged chocolates as well as the drinks and other items the new store plans to offer. We are excited about the store opening.”
About SalePoint
SalePoint is headquartered in Gahanna, Ohio with branch operations in Sacramento, Austin, Cary North Carolina and San Diego. SalePoint is a leading provider of high value business solutions to the public-sector, retail point of sale, corporate retail, higher education, and healthcare industries. SalePoint’s staff is experienced in implementing self-service, electronic forms, cashiering, point of sale, and corporate ERP applications. The company provides a complete solution ranging from hardware and software to services required to define, implement and fully support the installed solutions. The company’s customers include such leading names as Spencer Gifts, Cato Corporation, and Sporting Life. SalePoint’s PatientWorks Corporation provides self-service and mobile solutions to the healthcare market. For more information visit https://www.salepoint.com/retail.
About Living Chocolate
Living Chocolate, formally known as Communal Uprising Chocolate was born out of a passion for chocolate and for health. In our modern American society chocolate is considered a dessert, a discretionary food, even taboo or “bad” for you. In this mindset we can't really reap all the amazing benefits that chocolate has to offer. Chocolate might actually be the most nutrient rich food on the planet. It has some of the highest magnesium of any food on the planet, the nutrient humans as a species are most depleted of. It has iron, selenium, copper, oxytocin the love drug, serotonin the happy drug, Anandamide, the bliss molecule. The list goes on. But we cannot get at all the benefits of chocolate because our bodies have to fight through the white sugar. At C.U.C. we like to keep our chocolate in the natural forms that benefit the human body and keep the products close to the heart, chocolate, chocolate truffles, ceremonial cacao and whole cacao beans with purpose and intention. We believe chocolate is here to help. For more information visit https://www.cuchocolate.com/.
Contact
SalePoint, Inc.Contact
Derrek Orel
(858) 373-2006
https://www.salepoint.com/retail
Derrek Orel
(858) 373-2006
https://www.salepoint.com/retail
Categories