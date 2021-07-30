AD Narrators Launches Live Audio Description Narration Services
Expert Audio Description Narrators Increase Inclusion for Visually Impaired.
Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Darren Polish and Tansy Alexander, the team behind ADNarrators.com, today announced the launch of a new service specializing in Live event audio description narration. This exciting duo will enable more broadcasted Live events to include the many viewers who are visually impaired.
ADNarrators.com provides solutions to both the increased requirements set by the FFC and public outreach by the visually impaired community. Audio description has made leaps and bounds advancement in the broadcasting landscape, however there is much more ground to cover.
Darren and Tansy have a combined experience of over 23 years as audio description narrators and have an equally impressive list of over 1500 titles in their credits which range from scripted theatrical releases to television series.
With their extensive experience as audio description narrators, the FOX Network tapped them to handle the Live AD for WWE SmackDown, NHRA Racing and PBC Boxing.
“Tansy and I understood the importance of the growth of audio description for the visually impaired audience and with our experience of both scripted and Live AD, we wanted to join forces in an effort to widen the scope to include more opportunities for viewers of live events," said Darren.
ADNarrators.com focuses on Live AD Narration and also aims for increased inclusion by providing services for commercials and corporate content as well.
ADNarrators.com are currently up for a Voice Arts Award in the Outstanding Audio Description (English) Theatrical Performance - Best Voice Actor category.
Media Note: Images and Samples Available Upon Request.
Contact
Darren Polish
818-731-5366
www.adnarrators.com
