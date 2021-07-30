Engagement Multiplier Announces New Employee Engagement Survey
Chicago, IL, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engagement Multiplier, a leading SaaS employee engagement platform for small and medium businesses, today announced a new version of the company’s flagship Benchmark Assessment employee engagement survey, as well as a number of new platform capabilities and enhanced privacy protections.
The revisions to the Benchmark Assessment survey are designed to produce more precise data and clearer insights for the company leaders comprising Engagement Multiplier’s client base, and include:
Consistency across multiple-choice answer options,
Removal of “ownership” terminology, reduced emphasis on company ownership,
Simplified question format designed to produce more clarity and consistency,
Enhanced user experience for survey respondents.
“In creating the updated Benchmark Assessment survey, our product team incorporated the feedback we’ve received from clients and analysis of multiple years of survey data,” said Todd Brook, chief solutions office for Engagement Multiplier. “Using these inputs, they created a simplified question set and response format that make it easier for employees to complete the survey, while at the same time producing more focused and accurate data for company leaders. The response from the group of clients who beta tested the new survey has been overwhelmingly positive, and impact to scoring is minimal, with deviations of just +/- 4 points.”
The new Benchmark Assessment survey is available to all Engagement Multiplier clients.
Additional new capabilities & privacy protections
New platform capabilities and privacy protections are also available to current clients, including:
Filtering responses on Custom Questions and On-Demand survey reports, meaning clients can readily filter results using their predetermined groups to gain more nuanced understanding of their organisation.
Enhanced privacy protection by removing the ability to sort survey results by groups after the report is generated, safeguarding employee anonymity and privacy. Upon survey close, clients will be prompted to review and confirm groups prior generating their survey report. Results will only be shown when there are three or more employees in a group.
“Anonymity is a crucial component of an employee survey platform, and it’s especially vital for Engagement Multiplier, as our platform also includes secure and fully anonymous two-way communication between employees and leaders,” noted Stefan Wissenbach, founder and CEO of Engagement Multiplier. “The enhancements we’ve made to our platform will provide leaders with maximum clarity and insight, while at the same time ensuring employees have a truly safe space for providing feedback anonymously.”
About Engagement Multiplier
Engagement Multiplier (www.engagementmultiplier.com) is a leading SaaS-based employee engagement platform built for small-to-medium enterprises. We help businesses achieve greater profitability, productivity, and success by enabling leaders to quickly assess and improve employee engagement. Using the intuitive Engagement Multiplier dashboard, business leaders can easily survey employees using a Benchmark Assessment or gather feedback from defined teams with a customised On-Demand Survey.
The company’s mission is to transform businesses and help 100 million employees become measurably more engaged, unlocking potential and improving peoples’ lives. Founded in 2014, Engagement Multiplier today serves businesses and partners around the world.
Contact
Sarah Skerik
+1 (872) 240 1918
www.engagementmultiplier.com
