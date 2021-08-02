Engleberts Sunglasses Releases Summer/Fall Line Up of Eco-Friendly Wooden Sunglasses
Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses announces the addition of its new Summer/Fall line up of premium handcrafted wooden sunglasses.
Austin, TX, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With most handcrafted sunglasses priced under $40, Engleberts offers a quality product at an unbeatable price point. All sunglasses include polarized lenses, free microfiber pouch, microfiber cleaning cloth, polarization card and eyeglass straps.
This season's new editions are Coral multi-colored skateboard wood sunglasses, Walnut wood with green polarized lenses, Beach Bound Skateboard wood and acetate polarized sunglasses, Cherry wood full frame sunglasses with silver trim and Granite frame colored bamboo sunglasses.
These new models are being paired with mainstay best sellers such as Walnut wood club sunglasses, Sienna wood sunglasses with tea colored polarized lenses, Brazilian pear wood sunglasses with ice blue lenses and Tortoise framed red bamboo sunglasses.
With long summer days full of bright sunshine, it becomes imperative that customers protect their eyes with polarized sunglasses. All of Engleberts sunglasses are polarized and provide 100% UV protection.
Engleberts Sunglasses are available at www.engleberts.com.
About Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses
Engleberts is a leading online retailer of premium wood sunglasses including zebrawood, bamboo, pear wood, rosewood and walnut wood. To see and learn more visit www.engleberts.com.
All Eco-Friendly Engleberts Wooden Sunglasses Are Polarized, Handcrafted, Anti-Reflective, have Cat 3 Lenses (the highest rating you can have and still drive), artisan engraving and Offer 100% UV 400 Protection. All purchases come with a money back guarantee.
Contact
Tom Englebert
512-333-1445
www.engleberts.com
