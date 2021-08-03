Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Longlasting Russian Hair Extensions to Clients in Houston
The Houston-based salon offers authentic and long-lasting Russian hair extensions to its clients.
Spring, TX, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hair extensions have been trending in the beauty industry for a few years now. While other hair treatments require time to see and can enjoy the results, hair extensions offer an instant confidence boost. Women can use these to alter the length of their hair, while also creating volume and texture. Parlors across the United States offer hair extensions of various types, however, nothing can match the look and feel of Russian hair extensions. Hair Extensions of Houston, a leading salon service in Houston, offers long-lasting Russian hair extensions to their clients.
Brenda McLeod is a licensed cosmetologist with over three decades of experience in the beauty industry. She is one of the few people in Houston who has mastered the original hair lock system. She has an eye for detail and is known for her custom-blended extensions. Her team of experts is trained and has the right experience to offer safe and non-damaging hair extensions in Houston.
According to Brenda, “Russian hair is versatile and lasts for years. Nothing can top the quality of Russian hair. It’s an excellent match in terms of softness, thickness, and texture for Western women. This is mainly because of the Russian diet which is high in nutrients and vitamins and low in sugar, salt, and processed animal fats. This promotes the growth of luxurious and voluminous hair.
"When a client comes for extensions, long-lasting is something they look for. This is why we ensure to offer only the best of the best.'
The salon also offers a range of hair coloring services, such as full hair color, highlights, or lowlights, along with expert techniques like Ombre and Balayage. Their hair services include haircuts, hair styling, Brazilian hair treatments, keratin, deep conditioning, and more.
“Our clients are our top priority, we go above and beyond to meet their unique needs. Extensions are something women are often skeptical about; we guide them through every step of the process to ensure they are comfortable and satisfied,” Brenda continued.
Those wishing to learn more about Hair Extensions of Houston's services can visit their official website.
About Hair Extensions of Houston
Based in Spring, TX, Hair Extensions of Houston (HEH), is a renowned name and has been providing exemplary hair care services to their clients in Houston. They have a team of industry experts who have spent years in the beauty industry and can handle all sorts of personalized hair services professionally. They specialize in non damaging hair extensions installation services, micro bead extensions, and custom blended hair extensions.
Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com
Address: 5513 Louetta Road, Suite #A, Spring, TX 77379
Phone: 832.717.3626
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hairextensionsofhouston/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HairExtensionsOfHouston/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/2XKIiG2
