Another Source Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Businesses Find Top Talent
Seattle, WA, July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Another Source, a recruiting firm based in Seattle, WA, is celebrating three decades of serving businesses nationwide this August.
Another Source was founded in 1991 to change the way recruiting works for mid- to director-level talent searches. With an innovative model that includes customized industry insights and strategies for each client, along with a time-based, flat fee approach, the company has grown tremendously since its founding.
The company works with both corporate and non-profit companies across the country, and partners with many of the west coast’s most prestigious colleges and universities. As a second-generation, woman-owned business, Another Source is led by Marcie Glenn as CEO and Chief Talent Strategist. Glenn commented on the company’s sustained success and looks toward the future:
“Another Source has evolved over the last 30 years, with 2021 looking to be our biggest year yet. I’m thrilled to grow the company in collaboration with a talented team and wonderful partners in our clients. It’s always been our goal to put people first, and make the recruiting and application process as equitable and inclusive as possible for both hiring managers and clients. We are looking forward to a bright future full of learning, innovating, growing and delivering awesome results.”
About Another Source
Another Source is a Seattle-based recruiting and staffing solutions provider, with a successful track record of delivering top talent for 30 years. Another Source partners with corporate, non-profit and higher education hiring managers to source talent for mid- to director-level positions. Each engagement begins with a customized strategy, designed around up-to-the-minute market insights, and operates on a time-based model. Unlike traditional recruiting firms, the company charges a flat fee rather than a percentage of salary, which ensures that the best interest of both the client and candidate are always prioritized. With fees 50 to 75 percent lower than those of traditional recruiting firms and timelines of 21 or 30 days, businesses can work within their budgets without sacrificing quality, service or efficiency. Unifying innovative technology, experienced talent strategists and a people-first model, Another Source offers cost-saving solutions that improve hiring outcomes while transforming the recruiting industry.
Contact
Sara Day
570-490-0683
anothersource.com
