HTI Plastics Hires Ryan Lund as Marketing Coordinator
HTI Plastics is proud to announce the addition of Ryan Lund as Marketing Coordinator. Ryan brings 15 years experience in the print and digital marketing industry including graphic design, brand management, web development, and business development.
Lincoln, NE, August 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “We look forward to having Ryan bring his marketing experience and creativity to all three companies within PCE, Inc. (HTI Plastics, Lincoln Plastics and Apex Plastics) by enhancing our websites visually, and technically, along with enhancing all print materials, among other projects. The goal is to enable our current customers and future customers to have the best experience possible when learning about our services we offer through our websites, and printed sales/information materials.”
- John Eby | Director of Sales and Marketing, HTI Plastics
800-824-0607
https://www.htiplastic.com
About HTI Plastics
Since 1985, HTI Plastics has provided high-quality injection-molded plastic parts to customers in the U.S. and overseas, with a strong focus on both responsive expertise and exceptional value. HTI’s knowledgeable team is dedicated to working in partnership with customers to provide innovative solutions and timely deliveries in an atmosphere of continuous improvement. For more information, visit: htiplastic.com.
About PCE, Inc.
PCE, Inc., founded in 1993, has three divisions with plastic manufacturing capabilities in blow-molding, injection molding and profile extrusion. PCE, Inc. does business in six continents with solutions for every size of company. www.pce.us.com
Ryan Lund
402-474-4690
www.pce.us.com
