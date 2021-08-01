Wicked Brick Launches New Display Solutions for LEGO® X Adidas Collaborative Set and Further LEGO® Architecture Sets
New display products launched for the Originals Superstar shoe set created by LEGO® in collaboration with Adidas, as well as for LEGO® Architecture "White House," "Arc de Triomphe," and "LEGO® House."
Cambridge, United Kingdom, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wicked Brick today announced its latest product releases, which include desktop display solutions for the LEGO® x Adidas collaboration set of the Originals Superstar running shoe; as well as display cases for three more of the LEGO® Architecture "Monuments" range (White House, LEGO House, and The Arc de Triomphe).
“Adidas and LEGO® are both such iconic brands; and we know that all of their combined fans will love to be able to display this most iconic shoe in brick form,” said Lee Drury, one of the Co-Founders and Directors at Wicked Brick. “Our cases are purpose-built and designed for each individual LEGO® set and model that is released - and have the option of having a beautiful themed background specifically created only for Wicked Brick customers. The one we designed for the Adidas trainer is a really cool graffiti-style urban backdrop, which captures the vibe of this vibrant and dynamic collectible.”
Kevin Murden, the other Co-Founder and Director, added, “LEGO® Architecture sets and the Monument models are such iconic pieces to own and collect, especially for those globetrotters who want to have the ultimate souvenirs of their travels (or bucket-list destinations!). As a result, we knew that we had to design cases and backgrounds that would do them justice in bringing them to life for our customers - and that enhance them further.”
By allowing LEGO builders, collectors and hobbyists the flexibility to showcase their existing sets with a variety of solutions; Wicked Brick products offer not just endless display possibilities but a way to keep these priceless pieces secure and safe for years to come.
Wicked Brick display solutions include premium brand Perspex acrylic stands, shelves, cases (with and without backgrounds), podiums and floating wall-mounts - all available in a huge range of sizes and colours. All products are made-to-order and, as such, are precision made by skilled craftsmanship using high-end materials.
These new products will be available starting Friday the 30th of July 2021, from prices starting at £27.99. For more information on these ranges, visit https://www.wickedbrick.com.
