JFS St. Louis to Hold 150th Anniversary Gala
Celebration to mark historic milestone for nonprofit.
St. Louis, MO, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jewish Family Services (JFS), which provides mental health and social services for all St. Louisans, will host The Masks We Wear: A JFS Gala Celebrating 150 Years. The event will be held Sun., Nov. 21 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton located at 100 Carondelet Plaza in Clayton, Mo. Proceeds from the gala will benefit all JFS programs and services.
The gala includes a reception, dinner, and entertainment. The evening will feature a program highlighting JFS’ illustrious history of empowering individuals and families by providing essential resources such as food, mental health services, and eldercare.
The evening will pay tribute to the Harvey Kornblum Foundation along with trustees Gay Kornblum, Kathy Kornblum, Laura K. Silver, and Michael Silver. The Foundation has generously enabled JFS to meet the St. Louis community’s need for food assistance during the past 20 years, including providing critical support and nourishment throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP).
Tickets are $200 per person, and gala sponsorships are available. For more information, call (314) 993-1000.
The gala includes a reception, dinner, and entertainment. The evening will feature a program highlighting JFS’ illustrious history of empowering individuals and families by providing essential resources such as food, mental health services, and eldercare.
The evening will pay tribute to the Harvey Kornblum Foundation along with trustees Gay Kornblum, Kathy Kornblum, Laura K. Silver, and Michael Silver. The Foundation has generously enabled JFS to meet the St. Louis community’s need for food assistance during the past 20 years, including providing critical support and nourishment throughout the ongoing pandemic.
Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP).
Tickets are $200 per person, and gala sponsorships are available. For more information, call (314) 993-1000.
Contact
Jewish Family ServicesContact
Megan Grove
314-993-1000
www.jfsstl.org
Megan Grove
314-993-1000
www.jfsstl.org
Categories