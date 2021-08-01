Internal Pipe Technologies Announces Expansion Into Canada
Winnipeg, Canada, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Leading pipe lining manufacturing company, Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) has announced the launch of IPT Canada. IPT is the only fully listed approved Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining product in Canada.
The launch into Canada with partner ALOHA Plumbing & Drain in Winnipeg, Manitoba will allow for code-compliant pipe lining material to be available across the country. IPT has a focus on maintaining the quality of their products and the integrity of the codes that govern the industry.
IPT Canada will be representing the following brands:
- IPT CIPP Products and Technologies
- Gator Drain Tools
- IPT Inspection Cameras
"I'm excited to be a part of the IPT family and to represent the only lining technology with full Canadian listing in North America,” said Julian Dejesus, Owner of ALOHA Plumbing & Drain. “I look forward to building the brand to extreme heights worldwide and continuing to grow with our partners. It starts at the foundation and by helping IPT Partners build a strong foundation, it’s limitless from there!"
For IPT, this growth means more partners for Canada and direct shipping without the need to cross the border. Better service and access will be provided with a focus on the Canadian market and industry needs.
IPT Canada meets the Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC), which means easier approval at the local level and better testing results and a better product.
As a leading manufacturing company, IPT continues to produce code compliant, quality products for their pipe lining partners while implementing quality control processes to ensure their products meet required standards.
About Internal Pipe Technologies:
Internal Pipe Technologies (IPT) believes in a full support approach business model ranging from marketing to business mentoring to become partners with our customers. Our management has more experience that anyone else about the small-diameter pipe lining market and technologies. Become an IPT partner and let’s build your lining business and our business together. Visit www.internalpipetech.com for a free quote.
Contact Information:
1-888-478-6649
www.internalpipetech.com
Cameron Manners
cmanners@internalpipetech.com
