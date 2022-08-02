New Podcast Alert: A Godzillion & One
New podcast hosted by author and pastor, Greg Holder, that features sometimes messy, always honest, fun and freewheeling conversations with deep thinkers and difference-makers.
Saint Louis, MO, August 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A Godzillion and One, hosted by author, pastor, and speaker, Greg Holder, is a new podcast that explores the seemingly endless ways to connect with other people in our world.
In each episode Greg sits down with a deep thinker and difference-maker – from artists to scientists, writers to entrepreneurs – to hear their personal story and to find out what they're learning about and loving these days. With a background that includes counseling, psychology, pastoring, and writing, Greg will help facilitate sometimes messy, always honest, fun and freewheeling conversations. Why tune in? Because there are about a godzillion ways for us to get better at doing life together.
The first four episodes, available August 3, include interviews with John O'Leary, bestselling author and internationally acclaimed speaker, Heather Avis, founder of A Lucky Few an organization committed to shifting the Down Syndrome narrative, Jeff Henderson, author of Know What You're FOR and former leader of Chick-Fil-A's National Marketing Strategy, and Jonathan Pitts, Executive Pastor at Church of the City-Franklin and former Executive Director at the Urban Alternative.
Future episodes include conversations with Rev. Dr. Lucas Mix, NASA astrobiologist, Nicky Gumbel, Pioneer of Alpha Course, and David Bailey, Executive Director of Arrabon.
A Godzillion and One is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions? Get in touch with Producer Tori Nichols at tori@gregholder.com
