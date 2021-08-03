LemonadeLXP Selected as a Training Industry Top 20 Learning Experience Platform
Ottawa, Canada, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LemonadeLXP, the learning experience and digital adoption platform for financial institutions, has been named one of Training Industry’s Top 20 Learning Experience Platforms of 2021.
LemonadeLXP is tooled to deliver engaging learning experiences to meet the demands of the modern workforce. The platform combines a highly engaging learning experience, rapid authoring tools, social learning, skills, certifications, and deep analytics to upskill remote and on-site employees faster.
“This year’s Top 20 Learning Experience Platform (LXP) companies continue to push the boundaries of engagement with the learner,” said Ken Taylor, CEO of Training Industry, Inc. “The companies selected demonstrated how a learning system can truly impact the quality and efficacy of the learner experience. Leveraging AI, collaboration strategies, and multi-modal learning, the top 20 LXP companies are focused on improving employee performance.”
Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top LXP Companies List was based on the following criteria: quality of features and capabilities, industry visibility, innovation and impact, strength of clients and geographic reach, and company size and growth potential.
"Our mission at LemonadeLXP is to build the greatest learning experiences possible, and the continuous recognition from Training Industry is a testament to how we have been meeting and exceeding that goal,” said John Findlay, Founder and CEO of LemonadeLXP. “Our team worked hard to develop a platform that transforms training into addictive learning experiences, and motivates employees to learn faster and retain more. So this award is something to celebrate.”
This is LemonadeLXP’s second consecutive annual win in the LXP category.
The complete list of winners can be viewed here: https://trainingindustry.com/top-training-companies/learning-technologies/2021-top-learning-experience-platform-lxp-companies/
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is an award-winning learning experience and digital adoption platform. The learning experience platform transforms corporate training into addictive game-based microlearning. Unlike gamification platforms that slap game tactics onto existing training content, LemonadeLXP morphs the entire learning experience into games, so employees learn through play. Using a unique combination of game-based learning, technology walkthroughs, role-play scenarios, and powerful analytics, LemonadeLXP offers a refreshing approach to corporate training that upskills remote and on-site employees faster. The digital adoption platform helps staff and customers learn to use any new tech your company is rolling out. Digital Academy allows you to quickly author a branded, searchable, WCAG AA-compliant online hub with technology walkthroughs, app simulations, and videos - no developers needed. For more information, contact hello@lemonadelxp.com.
About Training Industry Inc.
“We make connections.” Our Company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices. Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp
