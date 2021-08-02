Denver Family Lawyer April Jones Honored as Outstanding Woman in Business by Denver Business Journal
Denver, CO, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Denver family law attorney and founder of Jones Law Firm, PC has been awarded an Outstanding Women in Business recognition by the Denver Business Journal.
Nominees were judged on their leadership, contributions, and innovations within their organization in addition to their community involvement.
Jones and the other winners will be recognized for this achievement at a special virtual event in August.
In legal practice for the past thirty years, April D. Jones is a well-known Colorado family law attorney, community leader, and businesswoman. As the founder and CEO of Jones Law Firm, PC, Ms. Jones leads a powerhouse team of practitioners that have helped thousands of families and individuals through high-level family law legal services. Ms. Jones is currently serving as the Sam Cary Bar Association President for the second time.
Active in her community outside of the legal profession, she also serves on the board of UCHealth and the board of University of Colorado Hospital on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical campus.
Although she has operated a successful law practice in Colorado for twenty years, she is originally from California and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Berkeley. She earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law. Ms. Jones is a member of the California State and Colorado State Bars.
