Basketball Industry Veteran Alton Byrd Joins The Book Fairies’ Board of Directors
Former Pro Player and Team Executive of WNBA Team Atlanta Dream, Byrd Brings Unique Strategic Guidance to Growing Literacy Non-Profit, The Book Fairies
Freeport, NY, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization, announced today that Alton Byrd has joined its Board of Directors, helping to guide the non-profit’s growth and impact as it continues its mission of eradicating illiteracy.
Byrd is currently Vice President of Growth Properties at BSE Global where he oversees strategic and operational activities for both the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and their NBA 2K League team, Nets Gaming Crew (NetsGC). Byrd led the launch of the Long Island Nets’ inaugural season at Barclays Center and the team’s move to Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Prior to joining BSE Global in 2016, Byrd accumulated more than 25 years of sports and brand marketing experience as a professional basketball player, coach, entrepreneur, and business executive. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA where he grew the team’s sponsorship, merchandise, and ticket sales.
Byrd played professional basketball for Crystal Palace Basketball Club in London, and at 25-years-old became the first person of color to become General Manager of a British sports organization, the Murray International Metals Sports Organization in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Under Byrd’s leadership, the LI Nets have worked with The Book Fairies through a number of initiatives, including organizing book drives at Nets’ home games and partnering on multiple community events. The team has also supported The Book Fairies through fundraising and helping the organization secure the Guinness World Record title for the longest line of books as well as take part in their 2,000,000 Books Donated Celebration in September 2020.
“Alton brings a level of perspective and guidance that perfectly complements our growing and supportive Board, and we are grateful for his contributions to The Book Fairies,” said Amy Zaslansky, Founder, The Book Fairies. “As a longtime supporter of The Book Fairies, he has been instrumental in the organization’s fundraising efforts in partnership with the Long Island Nets, and we look forward to deepening that relationship.”
Since 2012, The Book Fairies have been changing lives by collecting new and gently used books and upcycling them to schools and organizations that work with people in need. To date, The Book Fairies have donated nearly 3 million books to underprivileged schools and organizations across Long Island, the greater New York City area, and overseas.
The Book Fairies’ Board of Directors now totals 10 members, including Byrd and:
- Amy Zaslansky - President Emeritus
- Unmesh Kulkarni - Vice President, Morgan Stanley
- George Brennan - President, Telesis Communication Services, Inc.
- Joseph M. Heaney, PE - Principal, Walden Environmental Engineering, PLLC
- Christine Ireland - Vice President, Relationship Manager, TD Bank
- Jim Joy - Managing Principal, Licensed Home Inspector, Berkley & Gabriel Home Inspection Services LLC
- Steven Miller, Esq. – Partner, Miller, Montiel & Strano, P.C.
- Therese Mora – Merrick Office Branch Manager, Investor's Bank
- Joanna Austin – Publisher/EVP Schneps Media, LI Press
About The Book Fairies
The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Over 1500 individuals volunteer with The Book Fairies, helping to source, sort, and pack boxes of books for distribution of free reading material to stock classrooms and build home libraries. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over 2.7 million books to local high need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities and even underdeveloped countries in Africa. For more information, visit www.thebookfairies.org.
Byrd is currently Vice President of Growth Properties at BSE Global where he oversees strategic and operational activities for both the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and their NBA 2K League team, Nets Gaming Crew (NetsGC). Byrd led the launch of the Long Island Nets’ inaugural season at Barclays Center and the team’s move to Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Prior to joining BSE Global in 2016, Byrd accumulated more than 25 years of sports and brand marketing experience as a professional basketball player, coach, entrepreneur, and business executive. He previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA where he grew the team’s sponsorship, merchandise, and ticket sales.
Byrd played professional basketball for Crystal Palace Basketball Club in London, and at 25-years-old became the first person of color to become General Manager of a British sports organization, the Murray International Metals Sports Organization in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Under Byrd’s leadership, the LI Nets have worked with The Book Fairies through a number of initiatives, including organizing book drives at Nets’ home games and partnering on multiple community events. The team has also supported The Book Fairies through fundraising and helping the organization secure the Guinness World Record title for the longest line of books as well as take part in their 2,000,000 Books Donated Celebration in September 2020.
“Alton brings a level of perspective and guidance that perfectly complements our growing and supportive Board, and we are grateful for his contributions to The Book Fairies,” said Amy Zaslansky, Founder, The Book Fairies. “As a longtime supporter of The Book Fairies, he has been instrumental in the organization’s fundraising efforts in partnership with the Long Island Nets, and we look forward to deepening that relationship.”
Since 2012, The Book Fairies have been changing lives by collecting new and gently used books and upcycling them to schools and organizations that work with people in need. To date, The Book Fairies have donated nearly 3 million books to underprivileged schools and organizations across Long Island, the greater New York City area, and overseas.
The Book Fairies’ Board of Directors now totals 10 members, including Byrd and:
- Amy Zaslansky - President Emeritus
- Unmesh Kulkarni - Vice President, Morgan Stanley
- George Brennan - President, Telesis Communication Services, Inc.
- Joseph M. Heaney, PE - Principal, Walden Environmental Engineering, PLLC
- Christine Ireland - Vice President, Relationship Manager, TD Bank
- Jim Joy - Managing Principal, Licensed Home Inspector, Berkley & Gabriel Home Inspection Services LLC
- Steven Miller, Esq. – Partner, Miller, Montiel & Strano, P.C.
- Therese Mora – Merrick Office Branch Manager, Investor's Bank
- Joanna Austin – Publisher/EVP Schneps Media, LI Press
About The Book Fairies
The Book Fairies is a 501(c)(3) organization that collects reading materials for people in need. The reading materials foster literacy and academic success, provide a respite from personal struggles, and nurture a love of reading across varying age groups. Over 1500 individuals volunteer with The Book Fairies, helping to source, sort, and pack boxes of books for distribution of free reading material to stock classrooms and build home libraries. Founded in 2012, The Book Fairies has redistributed and donated over 2.7 million books to local high need schools, shelters, soup kitchens, correctional facilities and even underdeveloped countries in Africa. For more information, visit www.thebookfairies.org.
Contact
The Book FairiesContact
Karen Marotta
917-902-7073
thebookfairies.org
Karen Marotta
917-902-7073
thebookfairies.org
Categories