Zeigler Auto Group Acquires Four New Dealerships in First Wisconsin Purchase, Largest Overall to Date

Zeigler Auto Group announces the purchase of four new dealerships in Wisconsin previously owned by Home Run Auto Group, marking acquisitions number 32 through 35 and Zeigler’s first locations in the state. The deal, which closed last week, Monday, July 26, 2021, includes Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru, and Racine Hyundai - giving the dealer group its first Toyota and Hyundai; and its second Honda and Subaru dealerships.