4Curls, LLC Launches Growth Academy
How a Mother and Daughter are Cleaning Up Black Hair Care.
Nashville, TN, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 4Curls.com, 4Curls, LLC launches the 4Curls Growth Academy.
The virtual 90-day program includes plant-based, organic hair care products and personalized guidance to care for and grow longer, stronger, healthier black hair. The 4Curls Growth Academy is led by bestselling author, health coach, and CEO of 4Curls, LLC, Marissa Atiya. The 4Curls Growth Academy is designed to empower women and young girls with naturally textured hair to embrace their natural beauty.
“After a health scare, I discovered a study, Environmental Research (Helms et al 2018), that showed over 78% of hair products marketed towards black women contained chemicals linked to obesity, infertility, and cancer. So, my mom and I created a clean beauty brand to celebrate naturally textured hair, but we quickly discovered a need to educate women and young girls about taking care of their curly, kinky, and coily hair. The 4Curls Growth Academy is a personalized journey that saves them money and time,” said Marissa Atiya, CEO, 4Curls, LLC.
Many customers are already benefiting from 4Curls, LLC offers 4Curls Growth Academy.
Sharon, 45, Mississippi, says, "My hair was so soft when I finished using the shampoo, mask, and coffee rinse. I am impressed already. I loved the tingling feeling of the shampoo on my scalp. I am excited to see the growth.”
“I believe every woman should reach her hair goals without sacrificing her health,” said Marissa Atiya, CEO at 4Curls, LLC.
