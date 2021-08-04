Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Millwork 360 LLC and The Marwin Company
Tampa, FL, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Millwork 360, LLC (“Millwork 360”) and The Marwin Company, a portfolio company of Validor Capital, a private investment firm.
Millwork 360, based in Tampa, FL, is a manufacturer of building products, including doors and custom moldings for residential and commercial projects. The company is proudly associated with Mastergrain Fiberglass Door Systems and exclusively distributes for the state of Florida.
For 70 years, Marwin has been a leading supplier of specialty access products for the single and multi-family new construction markets. Marwin’s line of attic stairways and specialty door products are offered exclusively through professional building products, and dealers provide exceptional value supported with superior customer service.
Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International added, “It was a pleasure to represent Millwork 360 in this transaction. There was a great strategic fit between Millwork 360 and The Marwin Company. Jamie and her team were extremely responsive during this process. This acquisition represented a tremendous opportunity for both businesses and their teams. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
