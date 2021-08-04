Military Flight Training: Four Weeks to Go Until Early Bird Discount Ends
SMi Group Reports: Take advantage of the early bird discount for the Military Flight Training conference convening this October.
London, United Kingdom, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With just four weeks until the early bird discount ends for SMi’s 9th Annual Military Flight Training conference, take advantage to save £100 and register by 31st August 2021. Attend the two-day conference and benefit from insights delivered by first-class training officers, solution providers and senior military figures from the UK and abroad.
Attending this event will provide opportunities to receive unparalleled insight and access into the world's leading pilot training programmes and initiatives. Convening on 4th – 5th October in London, UK, Military Flight Training is an invaluable opportunity to meet world-leading experts in the field of pilot training.
Interested parties can register their attendance via: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR4PRCOM and take advantage of the early bird offer until 31st August 2021 to save 100.
Attending the conference will give delegates the chance to meet and network with leaders in pilot training from industry, military, and government across two days, including dedicated networking lunches and drinks reception.
Military Flight Training 2021 provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.
Key Topics Include:
· Fast-jet training
· Rotary-wing training
· Fixed-wing training
· Synthetic and live training
· Pilot retention and attrition reduction
· Immersive technologies for flight training
· Training platforms
With this in mind, register your place by 31st August 2021 to save £100. The updated agenda and brochure can be found at www.militaryflight-training.com/PR4PRCOM
Sponsor: Ascent Flight Training, Leonardo DRS
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR4PRCOM
#SMiMFT
About SMi Group:
Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Categories