Leading Distributors, Manufacturers in Motion Control, Sealing, Equipment Services to Gather in October for Industry Summit
Three leading trade associations in the motion control, sealing, and equipment services industries will host a multi-day Industry Summit this October in Sandestin, Florida.
Annapolis, MD, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Three leading trade associations in the motion control, sealing, and equipment services industries have joined forces to host a multi-day Industry Summit this fall. Members and associates of the FPDA Motion & Control Network (FPDA), the International Sealing Distribution Association (ISD), and the Equipment Service Association (ESA) will gather October 3-6 in Sandestin, Florida for educational presentations, a supplier showcase, and long-anticipated face-to-face networking opportunities.
“This is the first in-person event for these associations in over 24 months,” said Amy Luckado, who serves as executive director of all three associations. “Not only are we excited to meet again, but we are also delighted that ESA will be joining us as a partner of the Industry Summit for the first time. This is going to be a great opportunity to bring everyone together to show off new products, learn from our amazing speakers, and make those connections so vital to successful businesses.”
More than 300 are expected to attend this year’s Industry Summit, which will be held at the Sandestin Hilton Beach Resort and Spa. Keynote speakers will cover a diverse range of topics, including innovative marketing, economic trends, and business ethics. Networking opportunities at the Industry Summit include a charity fun run, an annual golf tournament, and numerous casual social events.
“ESA members are really looking forward to joining our colleagues with FPDA and ISD,” said ESA President Rick Lindemann. “The Industry Summit offers our members the chance to expand their network and work with others in different industries. This is a great opportunity for all of the association members to forge new relationships.”
Visit www.industry-summit.org to register, see the full agenda, and view sponsorship and advertising opportunities.
The Equipment Service Association aids in the advancement and expansion of the fluid power industry in all markets and promotes activities to enable the industry to conduct itself with the greatest economy and efficiency.
The FPDA Motion & Control Network is a distribution-centric collaborative organization dedicated to delivering networking, education, best practices and business intelligence for its members in the hydraulic, pneumatic, and electro-mechanical technologies.
The International Sealing Distribution Association is a professional network for world-class sealing technology distributors and manufacturers, dedicated to sharing best practices, ideas, and technology.
