Jon Swift Earns Million Dollar GUILD Recognition
Jon Swift of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Sarasota, Florida, Earns Membership in the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar GUILD.
Sarasota, FL, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jon Swift of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned membership in the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar GUILD.
GUILD recognition is awarded to Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialists who have achieved at least two single-family property closings of $1 million or above.
A former litigation consulting company owner, Swift’s background in finance, marketing and business development gives him an edge in valuing and marketing high-end homes. He also holds the Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP) designation and is an active member of the local Real Estate Investors Association (REIA).
Swift is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street and can be reached at (941) 350-3176 or jswiftrealtor@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit: https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories