Multifamily Broadband Facilitates Move-In Ready WiFi Internet Solutions for New Construction and Existing Multifamily MDU Rental Property Owners
Move-In ready pre-installed WiFi Internet solutions make activating services more convenient and simpler on move day for new tenants, largely resulting in greater resident satisfaction, increased customer take-rate penetrations, reduced lease churn and increased rev-share service provider commission pay-outs to property owners.
Davie, FL, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The multifamily housing market is a competitive one, with property owners focused on ways to increase return on investment (ROI) and their property values. This is generally accomplished by reducing lease churn, increasing rents, upgraded property amenities, and by creating multiple revenue streams. Move-In ready pre-installed WiFi Internet solutions make activating services more convenient and simpler for new and existing residents; thus working to increase resident satisfaction, reducing lease churn and increasing rev-share service provider commission pay-outs, which all contribute to property owner ROI. It’s a winning amenity enhancement for the resident, the property owner and the service provider.
For residents, one of the least enjoyable aspects of moving into a new apartment or home has traditionally been the act of waiting for the cable company or telephone company technician to install services. Or as an alternative, driving out to the local cable company office to pick up the equipment just to come home and then hook it up themselves. “The good news is that this customer experience can now change for the better in both new construction and existing construction properties,” stated Jay Abbazia, President of Multifamily Broadband. “Most of the major cable and telephone companies now offer versions of move-in ready pre-installed WiFi Internet services, and Multifamily Broadband negotiates these agreement arrangements on behalf of its client property owners.”
At a high level, the typical configuration for new construction properties is a plastic media panel enclosure with 110V electric inside installed within each resident unit. A coax wire and/or fiber then runs from the unit media panel to the service provider demarcation point, which then connects to the service provider infrastructure network. Once this is completed, the service provider will then pre-install their modem gateway router, and any required optical network equipment inside the media panel within each unit. For existing construction properties, the program can be as simple as the service provider leaving their rented gateway modems in the units when the renter moves out, so that the equipment is already in the unit for the new tenant to activate when they move in. “The best part is the streamlined customer activation experience,” Abbazia commented. “When a resident moves in, there is typically a sticker on the media panel or the gateway modem, which instructs the new resident to go to the service provider website to order and activate the WiFi Internet and other services. When the resident completes their activation process on the website, their WiFi Internet is then turned on and activated.”
In addition to the elimination of the installation and disconnection service calls, residents can typically also remotely upgrade and downgrade Internet speeds as well, with download speeds in many cases up to 1 Gigabit if the resident so desires. Various services providers have indicated that by offering the move-in ready WiFi Internet service, the total percentage of customers acquired is usually several percent greater than a similarly property in the same geography area which does not offer move-in ready WiFi Internet services. “It’s a great feeling when we negotiate class-leading services with the latest in convenience options for community residents, which also garner favorable financial benefits for our property owner clients,” Abbazia added.
About Multifamily Broadband, a division of Broadband Agreement Specialists, Inc.
Multifamily Broadband provides nationwide residential telecommunications asset management for Cable TV Video, Internet, Phone and Home Automation telecommunications agreement negotiation consulting for Owners of MDU Multifamily Rental, Mobile Home Park and Planned Communities. Established in 2008, the company specializes in identifying, negotiating and maximizing telecom agreement upfront and ongoing revenue commission for property owners, and also negotiates Bulk Agreement arrangements. They provide professional telecom management, with proven and consistent financial and service results. For additional company information, please visit www.multifamilybroadband.com or call toll-free 1.877.826.1625 for a free no-obligation consultation.
