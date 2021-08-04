RCFoamCutter is Announcing the Addition of a Mini CNC Hot Wire Foam Cutter Designed for Cutting Wings and Fuselages

RCFoamCutter is a manufacturer of low-cost foam cutters that has developed a mini CNC hot wire foam cuter for cutting wings and fuselages. This small machine is meant to be used by model builders, by RC flyers, and by aerospace and aeronautical programs in universities.