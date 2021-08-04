RCFoamCutter is Announcing the Addition of a Mini CNC Hot Wire Foam Cutter Designed for Cutting Wings and Fuselages
RCFoamCutter is a manufacturer of low-cost foam cutters that has developed a mini CNC hot wire foam cuter for cutting wings and fuselages. This small machine is meant to be used by model builders, by RC flyers, and by aerospace and aeronautical programs in universities.
Sunnyvale, CA, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RCFoamCutter LLC is a California based designer and manufacturer of low-cost CNC hot wire foam cutting machines that has developed a mini foam cutter that will be available to customers as of August 2021. The machine can cut EPS, XPS, EPP and PE types of foam. The machine size is twelve inches horizontally by 6 inches vertically, and it can cut up to 20 inches per minute.
The mini foam cutter is capable of cutting tapered shapes, which means that one side is able to produce different shapes than the other side. The machine is sold fully assembled and tested as opposed to other machines by this company that are sold as kits. The machine's electronic parts are sold separately on RCFoamCutter's website, or can be purchased on eBay, Amazon or anywhere on the web.
The advantage of the mini machine is that it is small enough to be placed on a table top, and it is similar to a 3D printer. This new design is offered at a low and affordable price, and it is a cost-effective solution to any customer who is looking to cut airplane parts. It is also ideal for any first time users of foam cutters, or anyone who is opening a new small business. The machine is mainly designed for cutting wings, cores and fuselages, therefore, it is intended to be used by builders of airplanes and by remote control operators. It is also ideal for use by high schools, universities and other academic institutes and can be specifically used by aerospace and aeronautic programs.
RCFoamCutter is continuously innovating, adding new products and reaching new industries says Sage, the company's owner. Sage added to say that the mini machine was designed following requests from airplane flyers to create a solution for cutting the model's wings. The customers all said that they'd rather own a smaller machine that is cheap and one that does not take up a lot of space, therefore, the mini was born. The Mini is a small machine, but it can cut large wings. The machine's users can easily transport it from one room to another, due to its small size, and they can easily download its software without any previous experience.
The users of the mini machine can select the software that is convenient for them. The software as well as different tutorials are available on the company’s website, or on other online websites. There are also several different options for generating a code for drawing the desired shapes, and for cutting foam wings and cores.
RCFoamCutter was established in 2006 in Bay Area, California. The company is a designer and a manufacturer of low-cost CNC foam cutting machines that are sold worldwide. The machines are used by a wide variety of industries. It is used by universities, colleges and schools. It is also used by hobby shops, by small construction companies, by sign shops, and by aerospace programs.
