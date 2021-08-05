Specialist Online Learning Developed for NHS Phototherapy Professionals
Dunfermline, Scotland, United Kingdom, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) and Photonet, the National Managed Clinical Network for Phototherapy in Scotland, wanted to re-design an interactive resource to develop the range of knowledge, skills and behaviours which promote safe and effective work with patients in Phototherapy settings, they turned to the digital learning and assessment specialist, eCom Scotland.
In particular, Photonet wanted a mobile first learning resource focusing on improving patient care by empowering Scotland’s phototherapy workforce through education, training and lifelong learning. So, this resource needed to engage and motivate both established and new staff to develop their skills in this specialist area.
Accountable to the Scottish Government, NSS - a Non-Departmental Public Body which works at the heart of the health service, providing national strategic support services and expert advice to NHS Scotland – awarded the contract to eCom after carrying out a competitive tender process. The resulting eLearning materials contain interactive learning activities which encourage learners to reflect on personal attitudes, beliefs and work practices in how they interact during the treatment of patients who require phototherapy treatment for management of skin disorders.
NSS Programme Support Officer, Aneta Gorczynski, commented, “The experience of working with eCom was seamless due to good, frequent communication and scheduling.”
“The eLearning materials are highly cost-effective - being available online 24/7, removing the need for learners to travel to training sessions and enabling the learning to be fitted around existing work commitments,” said eCom’s Managing Director, Wendy Edie. “They also ensure that all learners receive consistent learning messages – and these learning messages can also be accessed for the purposes of refresher training and performance support, as required.
“This allows NHS Scotland staff to manage their own learning, notably their Continuing Professional Development (CPD),” Wendy added. “By completing the online module, alongside satisfactorily completing the period of supervised practice, staff’s competence is acknowledged in safely delivering prescribed phototherapy and photochemotherapy.”
This is one of many projects that eCom has carried out successfully for NHS Scotland. For further details of this project, visit the case studies section of the eCom Scotland website.
About eCom
eCom creates innovative learning solutions – aimed at increasing learning engagement and driving productivity - to help organisations achieve their goals. With offices in Dunfermline, Scotland, and Athens, Georgia, in the USA, but with customers from around the world, eCom focuses on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development through innovative technologies. Its products and services address a range of workforce management, development and training challenges, including eLearning, online assessment, blended learning, competency management and accreditation.
