Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Expands Its "Farm Equity Lines-of-Credit"

Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Steve Muehler, “Today the U.S. Farming Industry contributes more than $100 Billion to the U.S. Economy, but the farming industry is being threatened by climate change, trade wars, the Global COVID-19 Pandemic and a changing workforce. These factors required our institutional capital partners to look at new features to our existing Farm Equity Lines-of-Credit.”Updated Terms:Up to 10-year draw periodNo annual credit review or financial statementsSecured only by real estate, crops, livestock, or equipmentConverts to a 5-to-20-year asset backed loan secured to real assets after draw periodNo requirement to pay off balance annually680 minimum credit scoreAdditional details are available at www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com.Additional Online Resources:About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.comSteve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.comSteve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.comSteve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.comSteve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.comSteve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.comSteve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.comSteve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.comSteve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.comSteve Muehler – Bail Bonds & Immigration Bonds: www.SteveMuehlerBail.comAbout Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerMedium: https://stevemuehler.medium.com/Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/stevemuehler/News Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC