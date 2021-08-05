Luca Hickman Achieves Florida Bar Board Certification in Intellectual Property Law
Fort Myers, FL, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Registered U.S. Patent Attorney Luca Hickman is now Florida Bar Board Certified in Intellectual Property Law. Board certification is meant to help the public identify attorneys who have substantial experience and have demonstrated special knowledge, skills and proficiency in certified areas of practice and professionalism and ethics in the practice of law. Hickman looks forward to growing his client base:
“I am excited about the new opportunities this opens for myself and the firm. I see being both a Registered Patent Attorney and a Board Certified Lawyer as amongst the two highest distinctions in my field.”
Hickman was inspired to pursue board certification working alongside an experienced mentor Michael Corso, who is dual Board Certified in Civil Trial law and Business Litigation. Corso believes Hickman will continue to excel throughout his career, sharing:
“Luca is an energetic, thoughtful and goal-driven person and lawyer. He strives to do those things that will set him apart from others, and his pursuit of this Florida Bar Board Certification in Intellectual Property is a reflection of the same.”
Hickman focuses his practice in all aspects of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret matters. He assists clients in the creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, franchising, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters, including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, Hickman also represents engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.
Hickman is also registered as a Foreign Practitioner through the Canadian College of Patent Agents and Trademark Agents. He serves as co-chair of the Intellectual Property Section of the Lee County Bar Association, on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, the Ave Maria School of Law Alumni Board, and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
