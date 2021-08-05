Parts Life, Inc. to Attend Tinker and the Primes August 10-12 at Booth 3
Midwest City, OK, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. is set to attend and exhibit at Tinker and the Primes August 10th-12th in Booth 3 in Midwest City, Oklahoma at the Reed Convention Center. As an industry leader in DMSMS and obsolete component reverse engineering and manufacturer, PLI will be showcasing their recent success in becoming a source approved manufacturer for 16 DMSMS components on the B-52’s TF33 engine.
“We’re thrilled to be back at Tinker and the Primes this year. From solicitation and pitch day to source approval and first article inspection, we were able to successfully complete the initial project in 12 months and received production orders within 1 year. It’s awesome to see DMSMS manufacturing and procurement issues solved through the SOSSEC consortium’s OTA process. Our engineering, business development, and production teams worked together to produce manufacturable engineering data to deliver faster lead times and a superior quality product for our customer.” – Ethan Lydon, Strategic Account Manager
Stop by booth 3 to learn more about PLI’s reverse engineering processes, source approval requests, technical data packages, 3D modeling and additive manufacturing, licensing agreements and more.
Parts Life, Inc. is a certified AS9100D engineering service provider, manufacturer, and alternate source supplier for DMSMS and obsolete components on military systems and subsystems. Our value-added reverse engineering processes address missing or incomplete technical data needed prior to the manufacturing process. Services, such as R.O.P.E. (Rapid Obsolescence Planning & Execution), the 5R Solution (Reverse Engineer, Remanufacture, Repair, Recertify, Replicate) and EAGL (Engineering Agility Global Lifecycle) Mobile Engineering Laboratory deliver customized workable solutions for systems and subsystems being used past their intended lifecycle. Learn more about PLI’s obsolescence innovations at www.partslifeinc.com.
Categories