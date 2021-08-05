Bigger Brains Joins the Pledge 1% Movement; Pledges to Donate 1% of Profit to the Community
Anderson, SC, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bigger Brains has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement to create a new normal for companies of all sizes and stages to have a positive social impact through their business. They are joining over 12,000 companies around the world who have committed to Pledge 1% of either their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to a charity of their choosing. Bigger Brains will be donating 1% of Profit to charities locally and around the globe.
Bigger Brains is committed to providing the world’s best eLearning courses, but doesn’t stop there. Quality education is the key to a better world, so a portion of revenues will be donated to charities which are focused on improving education. Some of Bigger Brain’s current charity partners are: Fresh Manna, God Cares International, and Rebuild Upstate.
“Bigger Brains is committed to supporting our community, locally and globally, by giving back. We are especially proud to help fund charitable programs that support local education in Kenya, Rwanda, and right here in South Carolina,” states Chip Reaves, President of Bigger Brains.
Bigger Brains is proud to join the Pledge 1% community and encourages other companies to take the pledge and leverage their business as a force for good. To learn more about the organizations Bigger Brains’ supports, visit https://getbiggerbrains.com/social-philosophy/.
About Bigger Brains
Combining television-style video production with experienced teachers and entertainers, plus modern graphics and animation, Bigger Brains courses are popular with both learners and training professionals around the world. Working with top teachers and subject matter experts, with real world experience in their topic areas, Bigger Brains courses create the most realistic and comprehensive e-training possible. Learning categories include Microsoft, Productivity, Communication, and Sales and Marketing. The expansive course library is available via a mobile-friendly online classroom, any SCORM or xAPI compliant LMS, or the Bigger Brains eLearning app for Microsoft Teams. For more information visit www.GetBiggerBrains.com or contact Bigger Brains at 864-421-6950. 3871 SC-24, Anderson, SC 29626.
About Pledge 1%
Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%’s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge visit www.pledge1percent.org.
