Horizons National Receives $25,000 Grant from Newman’s Own Foundation
Westport, CT, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Horizons National has been awarded a $25,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation, the independent foundation created by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. The award to Horizons National was made by Newman’s Own Foundation as part of its commitment to the empowerment of individuals.
The grant to Horizons National will be used for general operating funds to support Horizons’ expansion to new program sites. Horizons plans to add five affiliate sites each year, which will grow to serve K-8th grade or high school at site maturity. Currently, Horizons serves nearly 5,500 students at 68 program sites in 19 states.
“We are grateful for the many years of meaningful support from Newman’s Own Foundation. Their ongoing commitment is vital to our ability to bring Horizons to more children across the country,” said Lorna Smith, CEO of Horizons National.
Horizons National is dedicated to advancing educational equity by forming long-term partnerships with students, families, communities, and schools to create experiences outside of school that inspire the joy of learning.
