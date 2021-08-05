Engel & Völkers’ Summer Campaign Benefits Florida Special Olympics
Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa Advisors contributions at closing benefits Florida Special Olympics.
Belleair, FL, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers, ranked a top workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for three consecutive years, is a proud champion of the Special Olympics. Tampa Bay area real estate advisors in luxury real estate brokerages Engel & Völkers Belleair, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa campaigned during the months of May-July to raise donations for Special Olympics. During the campaign, Realtors® opted-in to donate a portion of their earnings per closing to this charitable organization. Donations were matched by their brokers, which doubled the total amount donated.
The Special Olympics is a global organization that serves athletes with intellectual disabilities by working with hundreds of thousands of volunteers and coaches each year. It is also the largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities. As of August 2, 2021, the total donations from Engel & Völkers to the Special Olympics amount to over $53,000, exceeding the halfway mark for the annual goal of $70,000. “We promote donations to the Special Olympics year-round, but have seasonal campaigns to reignite our initiative to bring attention to this special organization to our communities and our real estate advisors so all can be involved! Our Summer campaign was a success, and we hope for even more outstanding results during our upcoming Fall campaign,” states Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, broker and license partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair.
Engel & Völkers Americas is the first cause-marketing sponsor of the organization's Play Unified campaign, committed to expanding their network in the delivery of specialized, high-end real estate services and the development of more respectful communities. The Tampa Bay area shops are licensed through Engel & Völkers Florida, the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand in the state of Florida.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 33 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites: www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
