D.J. Arrazcaeta Earns Invitation to Exclusive Torchbearer Event
D.J. Arrazcaeta of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Trinity, Florida, Has Been Invited to the Prestigious RE/MAX Torchbearer Event.
Trinity, FL, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- D.J. Arrazcaeta of RE/MAX Alliance Group has earned an invitation to RE/MAX’s exclusive Torchbearer event. The invitation-only conference is limited to the top 40 agents under age 40 in each RE/MAX company-owned region.
The Torchbearer event takes place September 19-21 at the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, Texas. Attendees will participate in two days of business-building sessions, networking and entertainment in the live music capital of the world, while connecting with some of the industry’s brightest under-40 stars.
The keynote speaker on day one will be Jared James, author, speaker and coach. Headlining day two will be Quintavius “Q” Burdette, a super-productive RE/MAX agent in Tennessee.
“We would like to congratulate D.J. for earning an invitation to this prestigious event,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Broker and Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “Just meriting an invitation is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the outstanding work he has done for his buyer and seller clients.”
A Tampa Bay native, Arrazcaeta has a background in banking and insurance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Leo University and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from the University of Tampa. He is fluent in Spanish and English.
Arrazcaeta is based in the Trinity office at 10710 State Road 54, #C101, Trinity, Florida 34655, and can be reached at (727) 809-0294.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
