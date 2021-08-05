Julie E. Ritchie, Esq. Named Partner at Kahana Feld
Irvine, CA, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kahana & Feld LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Julie E. Ritchie, Esq. to the position of Partner with the firm.
“We are delighted to have Julie become a partner with the firm,” said Amir Kahana, Founding and Managing Partner of the firm. “We’re very proud to have the skills and character that she brings to our team, and we believe she’ll continue to help strengthen the firm’s commitment to its clients and community.”
Ms. Ritchie added, “It’s an honor to be named a partner at Kahana Feld and I am very excited to take on new and bigger challenges as I assume my new role. I look forward to working collaboratively with our entire team and playing an integral role in growing the firm’s litigation practice.”
Ms. Ritchie joined Kahana Feld as an attorney in November 2020. She is an experienced litigator representing clients in a wide variety of civil litigation matters, including business and commercial litigation, labor and employment litigation, construction law, and real estate law. She received her B.A. from University of California, Santa Barbara, and her J.D. from Chapman University School of Law.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
