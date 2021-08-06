Inszone Insurance Services Announces Acquisition of IB&C Insurance Services
Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, proudly announced today their acquisition of IB&C Insurance Services.
Rancho Cordova, CA, August 06, 2021
IB&C Insurance Services has been insuring Grass Valley and Central California since its inception in 1988. Founded by Alan Gerbaud, whose heart is as big as his goal, ensured that he and his team would be able to help people with the complexities of insurance so they could live their lives with piece of mind. IB&C Insurance has done that. They prioritized face-to-face, genuine engagements with their customers, which lead them to their strong presence in Grass Valley as well as the surrounding areas.
Following the transition, IB&C Insurance Services employees will continue operating out of their current location and serving clients under Inszone Insurance with no interruptions.
“Under Alan’s leadership, the team at IB&C has made quite a name for themselves in Grass Valley and the surrounding areas as an agency and team focused on honest, personal attention and care to all their customers,” said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. “We are excited to have the IB&C team join the Inszone Insurance family. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand our reach into the California Foothills.”
This acquisition marks Inszone Insurance Services 25th acquisition on the west coast. The company plans to continue to broaden its national footprint with several important transactions to be completed and announced in the upcoming months.
About Inszone:
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to organically grow, as well as through acquisitions. With 18 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, the company is looking to further expand regionally within the Western United States.
For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.
Contacts
Inszone Insurance
Norm Hudson – CEO
916-995-0234
nhudson@inszoneins.com
