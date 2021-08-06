Makefield Women’s Association Launches Sneaker Collection Fundraiser
Yardley, PA, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Makefield Women's Association (MWA) is holding a sneaker collection fundraiser through the beginning of September. MWA will earn funds based on the total quantity of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected. GotSneakers.com, a social enterprise, will issue funds in compensation for the collected sneakers. Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn, used, and new sneakers.
GotSneakers.com has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets. The sneaker recycling program helps keeps sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment, and helps organizations like ours raise much-needed funds. The program is truly a win-win.
Drop your gently worn, used, or new sneakers to one of the drop-off bins located at
- Appletini Photography 45 E Afton Ave, Suite C. Yardley, PA
- 56 Jonquil Drive in Newtown Grant, Newtown, PA
“We are excited about our sneaker collection fundraiser,” said Laura Molnar. “There is nothing to buy or sell and we know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for MWA and help the environment.”
MWA is a local nonprofit composed of a diverse group of women dedicated to raising funds and providing services to individuals in need. MWA supports programs that benefit both the local community and worthy humanitarian organizations.
Contact president@makefieldwomensassociation.org for information about this fundraiser.
GotSneakers.com has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets. The sneaker recycling program helps keeps sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment, and helps organizations like ours raise much-needed funds. The program is truly a win-win.
Drop your gently worn, used, or new sneakers to one of the drop-off bins located at
- Appletini Photography 45 E Afton Ave, Suite C. Yardley, PA
- 56 Jonquil Drive in Newtown Grant, Newtown, PA
“We are excited about our sneaker collection fundraiser,” said Laura Molnar. “There is nothing to buy or sell and we know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for MWA and help the environment.”
MWA is a local nonprofit composed of a diverse group of women dedicated to raising funds and providing services to individuals in need. MWA supports programs that benefit both the local community and worthy humanitarian organizations.
Contact president@makefieldwomensassociation.org for information about this fundraiser.
Contact
Makefield Women's AssociationContact
Tiffany Wichert
267-573-9692
www.MakefieldWomensAssociation.org
Tiffany Wichert
267-573-9692
www.MakefieldWomensAssociation.org
Categories