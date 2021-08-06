Cooper Overcash Adds Depth to Woods Aitken’s Denver Office
Denver, CO, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Woods Aitken continues to expand its presence and capabilities in Colorado with the addition of attorney Cooper J. Overcash to its Denver office. Overcash is a member of the Firm’s transactional group and focuses his practice on business transactions, real estate, and financial services. He represents clients in a range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, real estate, banking, and telecommunications. Overcash is licensed to practice in Colorado, Nebraska, and Texas.
Overcash counsels clients on business and corporate matters, including the formation of business entities and corporate governance, formations of joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, entity reorganizations, buy-sell agreements, business succession planning, and general commercial agreements. In real estate, he assists commercial and real estate developers in almost all phases of development, including acquisitions, dispositions, construction, financing, leasing, sales, and due diligence support.
Overcash is also experienced on the unique needs and issues involving members of the construction industry. He provides full transactional support to clients throughout all phases of the construction process, from bid and procurement to project closeout.
Before joining Woods Aitken, Overcash attended the University of Virginia, earning both a J.D. and an MBA. Following law school, Overcash spent almost four years at two Am Law 100 law firms, where he counseled clients in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and corporate governance matters. This depth of experience enables him to understand the legal and business needs of his clients and to guide clients effectively through a broad range of complex transactions.
Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken has focused its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. Woods Aitken is a recognized leader in the practice of construction, real estate, telecommunications, labor & employment, and banking and finance law. The Firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.
